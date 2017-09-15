Remembering ALEX Day of Fun and Excitement for a great cause

MUSCLE SHOALS–Tomorrow, Saturday, September 16th is a very special day for lots of people and a very special day for us at the Shoals Insider. It’s the Annual Remembering Alex Denton Day: A Day for St. Jude at the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center.

The event will be from 10 am until 2 pm in the inside gymnasiums 1 and 2. There will be a silent auction for all kinds of Alabama and Auburn sports memorabilia. Don’t miss the face painting and vendor booths, a raffle, and inflatables. So, if that’s not enough you will also get to meet Captain America or Spiderman or both. I have it on excellent authority that one of them will be at the event.

The event is held in honor of Alex Denton, who went to be with the Lord due to childhood leukemia. Alex was receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis at the time of his passing.

All proceeds go to St. Jude research. Regardless of what you have going on Saturday make a designated effort to come out and join in all the excitement.

Jeff Roland

