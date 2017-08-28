Public invited to statue dedication at Ivy Green

A statue depicting the breakthrough moment when Helen Keller first communicated with her teacher, Anne Sullivan, will be unveiled and dedicated Saturday, Sept. 9 at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia.

Lions Clubs of Alabama commissioned Craigger Browne of Sylacauga to sculpt the statue from Alabama marble. It depicts Keller spelling w-a-t-e-r in Sullivan’s hand as water flows from the well pump at Ivy Green. The statue is named “The Warmth of Enlightenment.”

Lions Club members from throughout the Southeast, including former International President Bob Corlew and his wife Dianne, of Milton, Tenn., will attend the statue dedication. Corlew will be the keynote speaker for the program, which begins at 2 p.m.

The statue dedication is open to the public.