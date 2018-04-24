Professor named UNA Phi Kappa Phi Teaching Award Recipient

FLORENCE, Ala.—Dr. Larry Bates, a psychology professor at the University of North Alabama, was announced as this year’s winner of the Eleanor Gaunder Teaching Award, sponsored by the UNA Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an academic honor society.

The award is named after Dr. Eleanor Gaunder, a much-beloved professor of English at UNA, recognized for her outstanding teaching. Dr. Bates received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Auburn University. He completed his residency training at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine. He is in his nineteenth year as a professor of psychology at UNA. He was appointed by former Gov. Bob Riley to serve two terms on the Alabama Board of Examiners in Psychology, which oversees all psychology licensees in the state. In 2015, he won the Southeastern Psychological Association Mentor of the Year award. He is a published researcher and his primary research interests are the in the areas of psychology of religion and hiking behaviors.

The Eleanor Gaunder award winner was announced by UNA’s Phi Kappa Phi Chapter President Stephanie Montgomery at April 19 initiation ceremonies held in the Guillot University Center.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The Society has chapters on more than 300 college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”