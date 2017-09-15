Pre-registration Open for Northwest Alabama Job Fair at NW-SCC

MUSCLE SHOALS — Avoid the long registration lines by pre-registering at nwscc.edu for the second annual Northwest Alabama Job Fair to be held October 17 and 18 at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC).

Online pre-registration opens today, September 15 and remain open until October 16. NW-SCC will host the job fair Tuesday, October 17, from 4 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Patriot Center (gym) on the Shoals campus.

“The job fair will be an excellent way for employers to recruit upcoming Northwest-Shoals graduates, current students, university graduates and area residents,” said Dr. Humphrey Lee, NW-SCC President. “We are expecting a great event with employers from all over Northwest Alabama.”

Prior to the job fair, the Shoals Career Center will be providing FREE “Job Shops,” teaching job seekers how to best handle the process of finding a new or better job, on an as-needed basis. Job seekers can take advantage of everything from resume` writing assistance, interviewing techniques, dressing for success and much more. The Shoals Career Center is open from 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.; Monday – Friday. For more information, call 256.383.5610 or email sheffield@alcc.alabama.gov.

Along with industry representatives, the Shoals Career Center and the following NW-SCC programs: Ready to Work, Adult Education, Career Technical, and Admissions/Financial Aid will have booths with representatives to assist and answer any questions people may have.

The Northwest Alabama Job Fair is a joint partnership between AIDT, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, NW-SCC, Shoals Career Center and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the job fair, please visit https://www.nwscc.edu/your-path-starts-here/special-programs/northwest-alabama-job-fair. If you are a company that would like to participate, please contact Amanda Terry, Career Services Coordinator at 256.331.8062 or amanda.terry@nwscc.edu.