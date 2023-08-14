Power Mostly Restored in TN Valley

Florence Utilities is currently reporting approximately 15 people without power down from around 1,700 earlier Sunday afternoon. The utility company’s outage map shows that the outages are primarily centered in the city, near downtown Florence with smaller outages spread throughout Lauderdale county.

Huntsville Utilities has reported about 250 customers without power in Madison County as of 10:00 p.m. Sunday. That number is down from around 2,500 people without power earlier Sunday afternoon. Several trees were reported down all over Madison County. Morgan County reported over 1000 outages on Sunday afternoon.

Everyone is trying to recover from the storms over the last month. Please take safety precautions during these times. Be safe and have a blessed day!

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson