Postal service tight-lipped on closure of Muscle Shoals post office

MUSCLE SHOALS— Yesterday the U.S. Postal Service implemented a temporary closure of the Muscle Shoals Post Office, located at 2350 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 until further notice due to “unsafe conditions”.

Postal customers are speculating it may be some type of biohazard or suspicious package with some type of toxic or explosive chemical because no one is telling the public what the “unsafe conditions” are.

Public relations personnel for the postal service say they haven’t been told why the post office has been closed and local employees say they are not allowed to say.

Customers may conduct retail transactions at the Tuscumbia Post Office located at 599 Highway 72 West, Tuscumbia AL 35674.

Mail delivery will not be impacted by this temporary suspension.

A mobile unit has been set up near the post office to handle cash-only transactions and for boxholders with proper identification to get their mail.

The postal service released a statement yesterday stating, “The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of utmost importance to the Postal Service. We are working to resolve this issue and will provide a status update to our customers once a thorough assessment has been completed. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for this inconvenience.”

More information as this story develops.

