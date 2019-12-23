Portion of Harrison Fountain collapses

FLORENCE— Recently, a portion of a large bowl of the Harrison Fountain on the University of North Alabama campus collapsed. No injuries were reported, and individuals with Facilities Administration and Planning have begun assessing the damage and next steps for repair or replacement.

Michael Gautney, Assistant Vice President for Facilities Administration and Planning, said the break was the result of a deterioration in the limestone of the fountain.

“We will work with a qualified engineer on a solution and in order to determine next steps,” he said.

The Harrison Fountain is the center of the Laura M. Harrison Plaza at the entrance to UNA. Water to the fountain had been turned off before the collapse of the bowl and in advance of the end of the fall semester.