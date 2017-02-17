Police trying to identify suspect

CRIME OF THE WEEK – Police are trying to identify a theft suspect in this week’s Shoals Area Crime Stoppers report. Investigators said the card was used several times before being deactivated.

It’s not the best photo but it’s all Florence police could get.

The suspect seen in the pic is using a stolen credit card at Foodland on Cox Creek Parkway.

Investigators said the man stole the card and went around to several stores buying liquor and snacks.

He didn’t ring up a tremendous bill, but it’s still theft and charges are waiting for him once he’s identified.

Reward money is waiting to be awarded for anonymous information which leads to the arrest of this man.

The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. When texting, make sure to identify which case you are informing the operators about.