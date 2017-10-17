Police pursuit ends in fatal crash

KILLEN–Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com, that a single-vehicle crash at 2:30 p.m. today, Oct. 17, has claimed the life of a Florence man.According to Troopers, Jarnais Montes Porter, 28, was killed when the 2007 Lincoln MKZ, in which he was a passenger, ran off the roadway, struck the median and overturned.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln, Larissa Noelle Bowlin, 24, of Killen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 72 inside the Killen City Limits.

At the time of the incident, Bowlin was being pursued by an officer from the Killen Police Department, which requested Alabama State Troopers investigate the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

