Police manhunt has ended

CORINTH–The recent manhunt for three escaped Mississippi fugitives has ended with the capture of the last escapee. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson tells the Shoals Insider that John Brown, 40, of Rienzi, Mississippi, the last of the three was captured Monday afternoon in Corinth, Mississippi.

Authorities combed wooded areas all over Western Colbert County in search for the fugitives.