Police make arrest in stabbing death

FLORENCE–Authorities have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a man that occurred on Thursday night on Nance Street.

According to Lt. Brad Holmes of the Florence Police Department, the incident occurred around 9 pm at the 100 block of South Nance Street.

Dispatchers received a call about a male who was unresponsive in the driveway of 164 South Nance Street.

“When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old white male lying in the driveway bleeding. The male was transported to ECM where he later died from injuries caused by an assault with a sharp object,” said Holmes.

Detectives responded to the scene and began working to establish the cause of death, motive, and develop a suspect in the case.

After speaking with witnesses, Bradley Wade Hill, 47, was named as a suspect in the case.

Officers located Hill in Colbert County and transported him to the Florence Police Department for questioning.

Following interviews with Hill and witnesses to the crime, he was charged with Murder.

Hill is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of his family.

Investigators continue to work on this case and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

By Jeff Roland

