Police asking the public for help in locating missing Florence man

FLORENCE–Police are currently looking for Christopher Torres, he was last seen by family members on Saturday, April 14th.

The last verbal contact family or friends had with him was on Sunday.

Torres is on medication and family members do not know if he has taken it since Saturday.

The only clothing description is he may be wearing a pair of red shoes.

Torres is 27 years old, is 5′ 07″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs and is Hispanic American.

If anyone knows where he is they are asked to contact FPD at 256-768-2768 or text a tip to 274637 using key word FPDTIP plus your message.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You informed