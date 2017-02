Police asking public for help in locating suspect

RUSSELLVILLE–Authorities in Franklin county are trying to locate a suspect.

George Earl Craig, of Russellville, AL, has warrants for his arrest for Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in connection with a shooting that took place on February 7th. If you have any information on George Craig’s whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (256)332-8820.