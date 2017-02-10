Last of Four Latino Men Involved in Home Invasion Plot Sentenced to Year in Prison » Police asking public for help identifying robbery suspect MUSCLE SHOALS – The Muscle Shoals Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect. The accused was caught on camera robbing a Subway sandwich shop shortly before closing.

On Wednesday night, January 25th, a robber snuck in the back door of the Subway on north Woodward Avenue. He was so sneaky a worker didn’t notice the man lingering around the corner from him.

For about a minute the robber stood there waiting for his opportunity. He finally moved from his hiding spot, surprising the worker and pushing him to the front of the store.

The offender was described as a white male wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, black converse tennis shoes and a camouflage bandanna over his face.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about. Crimestoppers Share this:

