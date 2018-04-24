Phi Kappa Phi at UNA initiates 138 members

FLORENCE, Ala.—The University of North Alabama chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi hosted initiation ceremonies April 19 for 138 new members to the national academic honorary. Phi Kappa Phi President Stephanie Montgomery presided over the ceremonies, initiating seven faculty members, two alumni, 48 graduate students and 81 undergraduate students into the prestigious organization. Two ceremonies, one for initiates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Anderson College of Nursing and the other for the College of Business and College of Education and Human Sciences, were held at the Guillot University Center.

To be eligible for membership, juniors must have completed at least 72 semester hours and be in the top 7.5 percent of their class. For juniors this semester, that meant having a grade point average of at least a 3.8481 on a 4.0 grading scale. Seniors must have completed at least 90 semester hours and be in the top 10 percent of their class. For seniors this semester, that meant having a grade point average of at least a 3.7634 on a 4.0 grading scale. Graduate initiates must have completed at least 18 semester hours of graduate work and be in the upper 10 percent of all graduate students. This semester, that meant having a graduate GPA of 4.0. In addition, the local Chapter elects a small number of outstanding faculty, professional staff and alumni each year. They are chosen on the basis of academic record, professional achievements, and service to higher education. Following is a list of 2018 initiates:

Faculty

Florence, Ala.: Dr. Butler Cain, Dr. Jill Goode Englett, Dr. Scott Infanger, Dr. Jessica Mitchell, Prof. Dhrumil Patel

Gurley, Ala.: Dr. Helen Coronel

Tuscumbia, Ala.: Dr. Christopher James

Alumni

Athens, Ala.: Charlotte Perkins

Rogersville, Ala.: Erin Letson

Graduate Students

Anniston, Ala.: Waverly Polak

Athens, Ala.: Jordan Brasher Niedzwiecki

Birmingham, Ala.: Jay Prosser

Clinton, Miss.: Beverly Patrick

Corinth, Miss.: Cathy Wood

Florence, Ala.: Donald Akanga, Bretta Cagle, Paul Graham, Paige Harrison, Marcy Hill, Katie Howard, Kelly Laster, Alexandra McCarley, Hannah Morris, Shawn Patrick, Lauren Skalnik, Christian Walker, Samantha Weems

Fulton, Miss.: Andrea Osbirn

Golden, Miss.: Scarlett Davis

Hartselle, Ala.: Jennifer Hogan

Harvest, Ala.: Byron Thornton

Helena, Ala.: Justin Carter

Hoover, Ala.: Tara Poe

Huntsville, Ala.: Jeanette Atkinson, Paulette Berryman, Caroline Bivens, Donna Saunders

Jasper, Ala.: Amanda Hood

Madison, Ala.: Christie Lynne Seltmann

Muscle Shoals, Ala.: Kathryn Kelsoe, Andrew Mauldin, Elizabeth Skylar McClellan

Owens Cross Roads, Ala.: Holly Fowler, Chelsey Harbin Hereford

Pace, Fla.: Darren Moore

Pell City, Ala.: Jennifer Crumbley Rowe

Phil Campbell, Ala.: Tabatha Sutherland

Russellville, Ala.: Kelsey Nelms, Tia Stone

Sheffield, Ala.: Kristina Stokes

Sulligent, Ala.: Tyler Edgeworth

Saint Joseph, Tenn.: Cala Flippo

Tupelo, Miss.: Lauren Asters

Tuscumbia, Ala.: Lori Reynolds

Vina, Ala.: Jessica Williams

Waynesboro, Tenn.: Mandy Parrish

Winfield, Ala.: Sheri White

Undergraduate Students

Arab, Ala.: Savannah Ogletree, Kelsey Walters

Athens, Ala.: Kasey Thornton

Baldwyn, Miss.: Julie Grimes

Carrollton, Ala.: Caleb Carr

Collinwood, Tenn.: Braden Harris, Alden Littlejohn

Cordova, Tenn.: Matthew Hachtel

Corinth, Miss.: Emma Knight

Cypress Inn, Tenn.: Whitney Parker

Detroit, Ala.: Ashley Watson

Dothan, Ala.: Jordan Clark

Enterprise, Ala.: Johnathan Crosby

Fayette, Ala.: Julie McDonald

Florence, Ala.: Kristen Anderson, Roy Anderson, Rebecca Bush, Emerson Chambers, Katie Clemons, Jacob Fields, Christopher Gorbatoff, Ashton Haralson, Andrew Hill, Geremiah Hogan, Abby Keener, Koby Littrell, Joy McLaughlin, Kijana Mitchell, Darby Nash, Amanda Porter, Olivia Privett, Rebecca L. Rausch, Kelsie Riley, Cameron Shepherd, Kate Singley, Megan Statom, Madison Williams

Fulton, Miss.: Jansen Thomas

Grand Junction, Mich.: Michaela DeKilder

Guntersville, Ala.: Emma Fancher

Haleyville, Ala.: Lacie Rowe

Hartselle, Ala.: Charlee Brianne Anderson

Hillsboro, Ala.: Quanisha Trammell

Huntsville, Ala.: Molly Kiel, Carolyn Strong

Iuka, Miss.: Jacey Borden

Killen, Ala.: Thomas G. Carter, III, Jarrett Vandiver

Lawrenceburg, Tenn.: Kati Methvin, Keri Methwin

Leighton, Ala.: Jordan Cooper, Kristan Miller, Alison Uhlman

Loretto, Tenn.: Courtney King

Lynnville, Tenn.: Mary Hunt

Moulton, Ala.: Luke Hopper, Savannah Jones

Mountain Brook, Ala.: Daniel Neville

Mt. Washington, Ky.: Kristen Darby

Muscle Shoals, Ala.: Grant Bentley, Meagan Johnson, Cody Rumble

Phil Campbell, Ala.: Bethany Sparks, Aaron Kolby Thrasher

Prospect, Tenn.: Olivia Hoback

Pulaski Tenn.: Alexandra May

Rogersville, Ala.: Makinley Barnett

Russellville, Ala.: Tyler Hargett, Brooke Williams

Savannah, Tenn.: Meagan Morris

Sheffield, Ala.: Abigail Sides

Town Creek, Ala.: Kimberly Parker, Monica Parker

Tuscumbia, Ala.: Nathan Fiscus, Madalan Howard, Shelley Mahaffey, Johnathon Smith, Brenita Softley, Emily Caroline Woods

Union Grove, Ala.: Haley Gilbertson

Winfield, Ala.: Meredith Mordecai

In addition to Prof. Montgomery, other UNA Phi Kappa Phi officers are: Dr. Michael Pretes, past president and director; Nikki Michael, vice president, membership; Sherri Hester, vice president, student selection: Rebecca Hamm, treasurer; Dr. Kristy Oden, secretary; and Madi Winkler and Becky Husha, student vice presidents.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The Society has chapters on more than 300 college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization’s more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist David Baldacci and YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley. The Society has awarded approximately $15 million since the inception of its awards program in 1932. Today, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards and grants for local and national literacy initiatives.