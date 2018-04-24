Phi Kappa Phi at UNA initiates 138 members

FLORENCE, Ala.—The University of North Alabama chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi hosted initiation ceremonies April 19 for 138 new members to the national academic honorary. Phi Kappa Phi President Stephanie Montgomery presided over the ceremonies, initiating seven faculty members, two alumni, 48 graduate students and 81 undergraduate students into the prestigious organization. Two ceremonies, one for initiates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Anderson College of Nursing and the other for the College of Business and College of Education and Human Sciences, were held at the Guillot University Center.
To be eligible for membership, juniors must have completed at least 72 semester hours and be in the top 7.5 percent of their class. For juniors this semester, that meant having a grade point average of at least a 3.8481 on a 4.0 grading scale. Seniors must have completed at least 90 semester hours and be in the top 10 percent of their class. For seniors this semester, that meant having a grade point average of at least a 3.7634 on a 4.0 grading scale. Graduate initiates must have completed at least 18 semester hours of graduate work and be in the upper 10 percent of all graduate students. This semester, that meant having a graduate GPA of 4.0. In addition, the local Chapter elects a small number of outstanding faculty, professional staff and alumni each year. They are chosen on the basis of academic record, professional achievements, and service to higher education. Following is a list of 2018 initiates:
Faculty
Florence, Ala.: Dr. Butler Cain, Dr. Jill Goode Englett, Dr. Scott Infanger, Dr. Jessica Mitchell, Prof. Dhrumil Patel
Gurley, Ala.: Dr. Helen Coronel
Tuscumbia, Ala.: Dr. Christopher James
Alumni
Athens, Ala.: Charlotte Perkins
Rogersville, Ala.: Erin Letson
Graduate Students
Anniston, Ala.: Waverly Polak
Athens, Ala.: Jordan Brasher Niedzwiecki
Birmingham, Ala.: Jay Prosser
Clinton, Miss.: Beverly Patrick
Corinth, Miss.: Cathy Wood
Florence, Ala.: Donald Akanga, Bretta Cagle, Paul Graham, Paige Harrison, Marcy Hill, Katie Howard, Kelly Laster, Alexandra McCarley, Hannah Morris, Shawn Patrick, Lauren Skalnik, Christian Walker, Samantha Weems
Fulton, Miss.: Andrea Osbirn
Golden, Miss.: Scarlett Davis
Hartselle, Ala.: Jennifer Hogan
Harvest, Ala.: Byron Thornton
Helena, Ala.: Justin Carter
Hoover, Ala.: Tara Poe
Huntsville, Ala.: Jeanette Atkinson, Paulette Berryman, Caroline Bivens, Donna Saunders
Jasper, Ala.: Amanda Hood
Madison, Ala.: Christie Lynne Seltmann
Muscle Shoals, Ala.: Kathryn Kelsoe, Andrew Mauldin, Elizabeth Skylar McClellan
Owens Cross Roads, Ala.: Holly Fowler, Chelsey Harbin Hereford
Pace, Fla.: Darren Moore
Pell City, Ala.: Jennifer Crumbley Rowe
Phil Campbell, Ala.: Tabatha Sutherland
Russellville, Ala.: Kelsey Nelms, Tia Stone
Sheffield, Ala.: Kristina Stokes
Sulligent, Ala.: Tyler Edgeworth
Saint Joseph, Tenn.: Cala Flippo
Tupelo, Miss.: Lauren Asters
Tuscumbia, Ala.: Lori Reynolds
Vina, Ala.: Jessica Williams
Waynesboro, Tenn.: Mandy Parrish
Winfield, Ala.: Sheri White
Undergraduate Students
Arab, Ala.: Savannah Ogletree, Kelsey Walters
Athens, Ala.: Kasey Thornton
Baldwyn, Miss.: Julie Grimes
Carrollton, Ala.: Caleb Carr
Collinwood, Tenn.: Braden Harris, Alden Littlejohn
Cordova, Tenn.: Matthew Hachtel
Corinth, Miss.: Emma Knight
Cypress Inn, Tenn.: Whitney Parker
Detroit, Ala.: Ashley Watson
Dothan, Ala.: Jordan Clark
Enterprise, Ala.: Johnathan Crosby
Fayette, Ala.: Julie McDonald
Florence, Ala.: Kristen Anderson, Roy Anderson, Rebecca Bush, Emerson Chambers, Katie Clemons, Jacob Fields, Christopher Gorbatoff, Ashton Haralson, Andrew Hill, Geremiah Hogan, Abby Keener, Koby Littrell, Joy McLaughlin, Kijana Mitchell, Darby Nash, Amanda Porter, Olivia Privett, Rebecca L. Rausch, Kelsie Riley, Cameron Shepherd, Kate Singley, Megan Statom, Madison Williams
Fulton, Miss.: Jansen Thomas
Grand Junction, Mich.: Michaela DeKilder
Guntersville, Ala.: Emma Fancher
Haleyville, Ala.: Lacie Rowe
Hartselle, Ala.: Charlee Brianne Anderson
Hillsboro, Ala.: Quanisha Trammell
Huntsville, Ala.: Molly Kiel, Carolyn Strong
Iuka, Miss.: Jacey Borden
Killen, Ala.: Thomas G. Carter, III, Jarrett Vandiver
Lawrenceburg, Tenn.: Kati Methvin, Keri Methwin
Leighton, Ala.: Jordan Cooper, Kristan Miller, Alison Uhlman
Loretto, Tenn.: Courtney King
Lynnville, Tenn.: Mary Hunt
Moulton, Ala.: Luke Hopper, Savannah Jones
Mountain Brook, Ala.: Daniel Neville
Mt. Washington, Ky.: Kristen Darby
Muscle Shoals, Ala.: Grant Bentley, Meagan Johnson, Cody Rumble
Phil Campbell, Ala.: Bethany Sparks, Aaron Kolby Thrasher
Prospect, Tenn.: Olivia Hoback
Pulaski Tenn.: Alexandra May
Rogersville, Ala.: Makinley Barnett
Russellville, Ala.: Tyler Hargett, Brooke Williams
Savannah, Tenn.: Meagan Morris
Sheffield, Ala.: Abigail Sides
Town Creek, Ala.: Kimberly Parker, Monica Parker
Tuscumbia, Ala.: Nathan Fiscus, Madalan Howard, Shelley Mahaffey, Johnathon Smith, Brenita Softley, Emily Caroline Woods
Union Grove, Ala.: Haley Gilbertson
Winfield, Ala.: Meredith Mordecai
In addition to Prof. Montgomery, other UNA Phi Kappa Phi officers are: Dr. Michael Pretes, past president and director; Nikki Michael, vice president, membership; Sherri Hester, vice president, student selection: Rebecca Hamm, treasurer; Dr. Kristy Oden, secretary; and Madi Winkler and Becky Husha, student vice presidents.
Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The Society has chapters on more than 300 college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization’s more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist David Baldacci and YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley. The Society has awarded approximately $15 million since the inception of its awards program in 1932. Today, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards and grants for local and national literacy initiatives.