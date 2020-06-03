PAROLE DENIED FOR LOCAL OFFENDER

DAVID RAY ALEXANDER

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a parole request Tuesday from David Ray Alexander, who is serving a 20-year sentence on various crimes including unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in Colbert County, according to corrections records.

Alexander has served more than 9 years of a 20-year sentence, according to the department.



In addition, he has convictions on charges of theft, criminal mischief, assault and promoting prison contraband charges in other counties, Abbott said.

He is in the Hamilton Community Work Center, according to corrections officials.

Yesterday, Michael Shane Ellis was scheduled for a hearing, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

Ellis is serving 20 years for 2016 convictions of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lauderdale County, officials said. He has served more than 4 years, 7 months.

Ellis has a previous manufacturing a controlled substance, according to the department. He is at the North Alabama Community Work Center.

The board will hear the request from Edward Ashley Garrett on Thursday, Abbott said.

Garrett is 1 year, 10 months into a 10-year sentence on offenses including first-degree theft of property in Colbert County and first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lawrence County, according to corrections records. He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility.