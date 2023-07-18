Over 3000 gallons of oil spilled into Tennessee River on Sunday

Florence Police Department said Sunday that 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of diesel were released into the river and the fuel had begun to wash up on the beaches of McFarland Park and infiltrate the many sloughs of the Tennessee River.

“Officers are currently at McFarland getting people out of the water that are swimming,” the department said. “Please stay out of the water and off the beaches until further notice.”

Although it is unclear as to what caused the tugboat to sink, the damage of the oil is extremely toxic to fish, wildlife, and people. FPD has been in contact with the company that owns the tugboat and should find the cause on the accident later this week.

No one was on board the tugboat and no accidents or deaths have been reported from the incident. Florence Police Department urges us to stay out of the water. A massive clean-up is undergo involving multiple agencies including the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Florence fire department and Florence Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol.

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson