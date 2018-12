Outback in Sheffield closing

SHEFFIELD–Outback restaurant on Hatch Boulevard is closing in July 2019 with a new Outback location opening in Florence.

Outback management tells ShoalsInsider.com the decision is a financial one, “We’ll do more business in Florence,” said one manager.

The restaurant will remain open through July of 2019.

Sources close to the situation say the location of the new Florence Outback will be near the Buffalo Wild Wings on Florence Boulevard.

