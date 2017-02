One shot, one in custody after Wednesday night standoff

LAUDERDALE COUNTY- One person is in custody and one person has been shot in a short standoff with authorities.

The incident occurred at the 100 block of County Road 412, Wednesday night.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

After the short standoff ended, a suspect was taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect and the charges have yet to be released.

More details as they become available.

Shoals Insider