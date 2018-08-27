One person critical in Franklin County Shooting, Gunman at large

FRANKLIN COUNTY–Sheriff’s Investigators are working a shooting incident on County Road 77 In the Mountain Star Community. The victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition after being transported to the Hospital. The shooter is at large and was last seen at the Franklin / Colbert County line area at County Road 77. The gunman has been identified as Leobardo Navarerette Donagustin.

Donagustin was reportedly last seen wearing an orange or red shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect has not been apprehended and is armed and dangerous.

Please report any information or sightings to 911 or our dispatch at 256-332-8820.