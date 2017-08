Crash claims life of Town Creek man Brooks Welcomes Endorsement of Premier Conservative Organization, Senate Conservatives Fund » One fatality in fiery Lauderdale County crash LAUDERDALE COUNTY– A single-vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, has claimed one life. The unidentified driver was killed when the GMC pickup they were driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for positive identification. The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 85, ten miles north of Florence. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. Comments are closed.