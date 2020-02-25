ONE DEAD IN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

TUSCUMBIA– One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Mulberry Street.

According to officials, one man was killed in a shootout with police around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan tells ShoalsInsider.com the exchange of gunfire started at Trenholm Apartments around 4 am and officers chased the suspect to the 600 block of Mulberry Street where he was fatally wounded.

Family members have confirmed to the Insider the name of the deceased is 38-year-old Kenneth Lanier Sashington of Tuscumbia.

Logan said Sashington had criminal charges at the time of the altercation and appeared in Tuscumbia Municipal Court last Wednesday in Judge Chad Smith’s courtroom.

“We have called in the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting since there was an officer involved in the incident,” said Logan.

