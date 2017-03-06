One added to Florence auto burglary duo

Cartwright and Masters are back in the news today. They are now charged with 18 additional vehicle burglaries. The charges came after an investigation by the Florence Police Department. They are charged with burglaries in the area of East Florence, Lakeside Highlands, Huntsville Road, Seville Place Apartments, and Hunters Ridge Subdivision.

In addition to Cartwright and Masters, Kevin Lee Baker, 21, of Florence, has also been charged with 1 count of Burglary to a Vehicle and theft of property related to these burglaries after he was found in possession of property stolen from one of the burglaries. Baker was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after posting bail in the amount of $3,500.00. Both Mr. Cartwright and Mr. Masters are currently in the LCDC on bond totaling $46,500.00