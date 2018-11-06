Off-duty Trooper fatally struck by driver

FLORENCE–A pedestrian crash at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, has claimed the life of a Florence man. The pedestrian, Trooper Jason William Hewett, 34, was killed when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was driven by John Malcolm Thomas of Florence. According to Troopers, Thomas was not injured in the crash.

Trooper Hewett was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on County Road 137, four miles northwest of Florence.

Hewett was a 2006 graduate of the Alabama State Trooper Academy and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Lauderdale County of the Quad Cities Trooper Post.

Trooper Hewett was off duty at the time of the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Staff Reports

******The Shoals Insider extends our deepest condolences to Trooper Hewitt’s Friends and Family at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the entire Quad Cities Post.******