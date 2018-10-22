NW-SCC to host 2,600 Eighth graders at WOW career expo on Oct. 25 & 26

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL — In cooperation with North Alabama Works, Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host the Worlds of Work (WOW) career expo on Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26.

More than 2,600 eighth graders from Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties will meet with area employers and college representatives Thursday and Friday at NW-SCC for the first WOW career expo. “This is not a new event for the state, but it is new to our area,” stated NW-SCC President Dr. Glenda Colagross. “This can be a game-changer for today’s students. By showing them all the exciting opportunities available to them in our area, we believe we can help get them started on the best pathway at an earlier age.”

The goal of WOW is to educate and attract youth to the high-demand, high-wage careers available in our area. Students will have an opportunity to visit 10 worlds: Agriculture, Hospitality/Tourism, Construction, Manufacturing/Automotive, Energy/Utilities, Public Service, Cyber/IT, Transportation, Healthcare, and Communication.

According to Stephanie McCulloch, Assistant Director of North Alabama Works, the Worlds of Work (WOW) expo is a new way to expose our youth to career opportunities in our area. “We are focusing this effort on eighth graders to ensure that they are well-informed about careers and the educational pathways to them,” said McCulloch. “In the ninth grade, students have to make some big decisions as to the path they want their education to take, and we want them to be as knowledgeable as possible when they have to make those choices.”

High school students, along with their parents, will have the same opportunity to attend WOW on Thursday Night. The format of the expo will allow them to speak directly with the businesses and find out from employers what it takes to work for their company. College representatives will also be available to answer any student questions related to industry training requirements and to provide financial assistance options.

NW-SCC will dismiss classes on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses during the WOW event. Also, student services and campus offices will be closed to the general public for the duration of the event.