NW-SCC to hold Veterans Day tributes on both campuses

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will hold Veterans Day Tributes on the Phil Campbell and Shoals Campuses next week to honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

The tributes will begin Wednesday (11/7) on the Shoals Campus at 12:15 p.m. outside the Larry W. McCoy Learning Resources Center (Bldg. 114). The tribute on the Phil Campbell Campus will take place Thursday (11/8) at 12:15 p.m. on the front lawn.

Both events will feature music from the NW-SCC Chorale along with a message from U.S. Navy veteran, Doug Hargett.

Doug Hargett served in the Navy from 1970-1976. He completed his tenure as an Aviation Ordnance, 3rd Class. Hargett served two deployments aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in the Mediterranean Sea. Hargett is retired from Northwest-Shoals Community College as Director of Campus Safety and Security. He worked in Alabama law enforcement for 40 years.