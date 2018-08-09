NW-SCC to hold Saturday registration this weekend

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — With the fall semester right around the corner, Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host a registration event this Saturday, August 11, 2018, on the Shoals Campus.

This Saturday (8/11) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., NW-SCC will help new and current students apply and register for the fall semester. The Saturday registration event will offer one-stop assistance in the registration process with admission to NW-SCC, course advising, financial aid, placement testing (for those who arrive by 12:30 p.m.), and with payments through the cashier’s office.

The entire registration event will take place on the Shoals campus in the Victor P. Poole Administration Building (building 100) with the exception of placement testing (held in building 127).

For those who have not yet applied for admission to NW-SCC, they can apply online at www.nwscc.edu. Students who have not already applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) immediately. The FAFSA can be submitted online at www.fafsa.gov, and the NW-SCC school code is 005697.

Fall semester classes begin August 16. For more information about the registration event, please contact Assistant Dean of Admission and Recruitment, Tom Carter, at 256-331-5262 or visit www.nwscc.edu.