NW-SCC to hold FREE Financial Aid Workshop August 2nd

MUSCLE SHOALS– Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host a free financial aid workshop Thursday, August 2, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in room 111 of Building 127 located on the Shoals campus.

The workshop will assist anyone applying for college financial aid and especially those trying to enroll for the 2018 fall semester. All participants are encouraged to bring a copy of their completed 2016 Federal Income Tax paperwork along with W-2 tax forms.

The NW-SCC Financial Aid Office representatives will help participants apply for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), present information on various forms of financial assistance, and provide guidance toward enrolling for the fall semester.

For more information related to college financial aid possibilities, contact the NW-SCC Financial Aid Office on the Shoals Campus at 256.331.5417 or email financialaid@nwscc.edu.