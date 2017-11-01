NW-SCC to hold Forum on Freedom of Speech

PHIL CAMPBELL — Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Alpha Zeta Iota Chapter (Phil Campbell Campus) of Phi Theta Kappa will host an Honors Forum, A Culture in Conflict: Freedom of Speech on the College Campus, Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The public forum will be held at 11:30 a.m. of the Lou B. Bevill Center on the Phil Campbell Campus of NW-SCC.

Each year, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society focuses on a central honors study topic. This year’s topic is, How the World Works: Global Perspectives.

The 2017 forum will explore First Amendment rights and responsibilities on the college campus and community. The panel will also discuss the divisive issues that lead to often violent confrontations between those with opposing beliefs and ideologies.

The panelists for the forum are Kenneth Brackins, Psychology Instructor at NW-SCC; Dr. Timmy James, Associate Dean of Instructional Programs; Brad Pool, History Instructor; Michael McClung, English Instructor at NW-SCC; and Kym Robinson, Speech Instructor at NW-SCC.

According to Pam Peters, advisor for the Alpha Zeta Iota Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, forum topics are selected by the Phi Theta Kappa officers. “We are very excited about this forum,” said Peters. “Our officers have chosen this year’s topic with a hope that it will have a positive impact on our community.”

There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend.

