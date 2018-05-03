NW-SCC to hold annual Commencement Thursday, May 10th

FLORENCE, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will hold the 2017-2018 commencement ceremonies Thursday, May 10, 2018, for the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.

Ceremonies will be held Thursday, May 10, 2018, in the following order:

Nurse Pinning Ceremony (ADN) begins at 4:00 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

NW-SCC Commencement begins at 7:00 p.m. at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum in Florence, Ala.

Lisa C. Patterson, partner of Patterson, Prince and Associates, P.C. and local Certified Public Accountant (CPA), will serve as the keynote speaker. Patterson was named 2017 Shoals Citizen of the Year at the Annual Chamber meeting in March. In October 2014, she was appointed by the Governor to represent North Alabama on the Alabama Small Business Committee. She has also received such honors as being named Alabama Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year, Shoals Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year, University of North Alabama Alumni Association Alumna of the Year, and Shoals Chamber of Commerce Chairman.

Patterson serves on numerous community boards and non-profit organizations. However, she has been instrumental in the success of the Shoals Scholar Dollars Foundation, Inc. The Shoals Scholar Dollars Foundation has provided scholarships the past seven years to over 500 students attending NW-SCC.

Patterson graduated from Central High School and the University of North Alabama. Her degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and CPA certificates from Alabama and Mississippi.

According to the NW-SCC Advising Center, approximately 675 students have completed requirements for graduation during the 2017 summer, 2017 fall and 2018 spring semesters. Approximately 200 students plan to participate in graduation ceremonies Thursday.