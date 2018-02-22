NW-SCC to Celebrate Black History Month

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will feature an I Have A Dream! concert on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campus in celebration of February as Black History Month.

Thursday, February 22, 2018, the NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee will hold an I Have A Dream! concert on the Phil Campbell campus at 12 p.m. in the Student Center. The concert will feature the NW-SCC Chorale and Jazz Band, Jayla Green and Elizabeth Harris.

Tuesday, February 27, 2018, the NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee will hold an I Have A Dream! concert on the Shoals campus at 12 p.m. in the Hospitality Center. The concert will feature the NW-SCC Chorale, Jayla Green, Harvey Thompson, Theron Brown Jr., and Howell Sledge (son of music legend, Percy Sledge).

Events on each campus will conclude with a “Soul Food” tasting.

For more information on any of the events, contact Casey Eggleston at (256) 331-5357, NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee.