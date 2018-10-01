NW-SCC receives highest marks following on-site reaccreditation visit

MUSCLE SHOALS – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) was found to be in complete compliance, with no findings or recommendations, at the conclusion of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) on-site reaffirmation of accreditation visit recently.

The College received the best possible review, with the 10 person committee finding NW-SCC in compliance with all standards and offering no recommendations for the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), IN-SYNC: Improving Distance Learning, Support, and Success.

“This is a testament to our faculty and staff and the amazing job they do providing our students with the best possible educational experience,” said NW-SCC President Dr. Glenda Colagross. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is a tedious process and to receive the best possible review from the committee is extremely gratifying for the whole Northwest-Shoals family.”

SACSCOC accreditation ensures that the college’s quality of education and facilities are deemed up to the necessary standards and allows NW-SCC to participate in federal (Title IV) and state financial aid programs.

As part of the reaffirmation process, NW-SCC submitted a Compliance Certification, a report totaling almost 400 pages. The Compliance Certification covered over 80 SACSCOC Principles of Accreditation, demonstrating the College’s compliance. Following the initial off-site review of the compliance document in April, 15 standards were identified as needing more information for review. The College then developed a Focused Report, to clarify the College’s compliance with those standards, and submitted the QEP. The QEP gives NW-SCC an opportunity to identify an area of the institution to enhance its overall quality and effectiveness. Through the QEP, the College focuses on an issue that is important to improve student learning at NW-SCC.

NW-SCC is scheduled to receive its official 10-year reaffirmation of its accreditation at the June 2019 SACSCOC Board of Trustees meeting.