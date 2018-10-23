NW-SCC college bowl team finishes third in first tournament of the year

PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. – The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) college bowl team recorded a third-place finish in their first tournament of the 2018-2019 academic year last Saturday (10/20) at Coastal Alabama Community College in Gulf Shores, Ala.

NW-SCC students, Mack Elkins (from Phil Campbell, Ala.), Cameron Vandiver (from Russellville, Ala.), Jarrod Lasseter (from Russellville, Ala.) and Carly Weeks (from Phil Campbell, Ala.) competed against 15 colleges and universities from three different states. The team was coached by Sharon Watson, NW-SCC Mathematics instructor.