NW-SCC awarded Child Care Access grant for low-income students

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) recently received a Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant of $70,168 each year for four years. The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The CCAMPIS program supports the participation of low-income parents in postsecondary education through the provision of campus-based child care services. The goal of the program is to increase access to affordable childcare for low-income students, provide academic support and enrichment opportunities through the NW-SCC Child Development Program located on the Shoals campus.

CCAMPIS funding will be provided to students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant, are the parent of one or more children and currently attend NW-SCC. Meeting the aforementioned qualifications does not guarantee students will be awarded CCAMPIS funding.

NW-SCC was the only college in the state of Alabama awarded 2017 CCAMPIS funding. The CCAMPIS program is 100 percent federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Students interested in applying for the CCAMPIS program can contact Jacque Jefferys at 256-331-5245 or email jjefferys@nwscc.edu.