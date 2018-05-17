NW-SCC awarded $500,000 grant for 2018-2019 Youth Success Program

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. — The Youth Success Program (YSP) at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has been funded $500,000 for 2018-2019 by the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas (GLWA).

The grant award includes a $32,000 increase over the 2017-2018 program year. The budget increase will allow the program to serve at least 125 out-of-school youth in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston Counties.

“This is such an exciting time for our program,” said Youth Success Program Coordinator, Kenneth Loveless. “With the increase in funding, we can positively impact more lives in Northwest Alabama and help them reach their educational and employment goals.”

Over the past year, the YSP served 110 out-of-school youth which surpassed the goal of 100. Through the help of the YSP program: 23 students received their GED or high school diploma, nine entered college, 16 received a credential or certificate (YSP provided $24,369 in book scholarships and tuition) and 27 obtained employment.

The Youth Success Program (YSP) at NW-SCC serves out-of-school youth ranging in age from 16-24. YSP identifies and assists those who have been unable to complete their education and need guidance and assistance deciding between continuing their education and seeking additional training toward employment.

YSP offers services such as job skills/employment training, GED support, college enrollment assistance, tutoring and mentoring.

For more information on the NW-SCC Youth Success Program, call 256.331.5262.