NW-SCC awarded $447,942 for Youth Success Program Grant

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — The Youth Success Program (YSP) at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has been funded for $447,942 for the 2017-2018 by the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas (GLWA).

“We were thrilled to receive the news that we were funded for the 2017-18 academic year,” said Youth Success Program Coordinator, Cindy Statom. “We can now continue to positively impact the lives of more young people and help them reach their educational and employment goals.”

Over the past year, the YSP served 152 out-of-school youth which surpassed the goal of 125. Through the help of the YSP program: 24 students received their GED or high school diploma, 35 entered college (YSP provided $37,460 in book scholarships and tuition) and 57 obtained employment.

The Youth Success Program (YSP) at NW-SCC serves out-of-school youth ranging in age from 16-24 in the following counties: Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston counties. YSP identifies and assists those who have been unable to complete their education and need guidance and assistance deciding between continuing their education and seeking additional training toward employment.

YSP offers services such as job skills/employment training, GED support, college enrollment assistance, tutoring and mentoring.

For more information on the NW-SCC Youth Success Program, call 256.331.5262.