Northwest-Shoals Spring 2018 President's List and Dean's List Honorees Announced Muscle Shoals & Phil Campbell, AL — Northwest-Shoals Community College has announced its President's and Dean's Lists for the Spring Semester 2018. Requirements for the President's List are a semester grade point average of 4.0 and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Earning President’s Honors were: Brilliant, AL Holly Prescott Cherokee, AL Katlin Thorn and Silvia Tomlinson Courtland, AL Dakesha Davis Decatur, AL Minnesha Jones Double Springs, AL Benjamin Berry, Nathaniel Harris, and Alex Tidwell Florence, AL Brandie Adams, Jasmin Barocio, Nicole Baskins, Adrianna Bonds, Timothy Danielowicz, James Davis, Jessica Davis, Kai Dollerson, Daniel Downing, Erika Elrod, Brandi Fox, Madisyn Garrett, Nickolas Garrett, Nicole Gist, Chance Hunt, Alissa Jenkins, Caleb Lambert, David McNair, Joshua Medaris, Hannah Miller, Alexandra Nabors, David Presley, Samuel Segars, Richard Seibel, Tyler Senn, and Allyson Williams, Hackleburg, AL Madeline Randolph Haleyville, AL Margaret Allen, Hunter Bales, Heather Comeens, Molly Morrison, and Cherilyn Todd Hodges, AL Kerry Lawler Iron City, TN Cody Robbins Killen, AL Amberly Brooks, Katherine Carlos, Darby Gooch, Taylor Latchem, Colby Morrow, Joshua Narmore, Rowan O’Connor, Lesa Rose, Patrick Smith, and Bryant Terry Lawrenceburg, TN Hannah Luker Leighton, AL Michael Dickens Lexington, AL Jake Burbank, Ethan Gibson, Morgan Mizell, and Sara Word Lynn, AL Lauren Belcher and Austin Stephenson Moulton, AL Patty Cottongim, Jarrett Hollis, Emily Mitchell, Brittney Pearson, and Melissa Watson Mt. Hope, AL Samantha Loden Muscle Shoals, AL Leoma Agee, Alyssa Birt, Erica Bohannon, Michaela Coan, Hannah Goff, Teiara Granville, Julia Henley, Adam Irslinger, Dirk Jeffreys, Crystal Jordan, Wesley Lawrimore, Tina Layne, Benjamin Letsinger, James Lytle, Bethany Montgomery, Nhi Nguyen, Roderic Norris, David Sherrod, and Christian Williams Phil Campbell, AL Bethany Litteral, Kody Lowery, Lex May, and Abby Swinney Red Bay, AL Brooklyn Bolton and April Tucker Rogersville, AL Brenna Birdwell, Morgan Phillips, Amanda Reding, Candace Taylor, and Crystal Williams Russellville, AL Fredy Argueta, Susie Boyd, Megan Brockway, Emily Dickerson, MaKayla Franks, Jace Gallagher, Wendy Garcia, Lariza Garcia Delgado, Lauren Goines, Melissa Hernandez-Jimenez, Daniel Jenkins, Pedro Lucas, Caitlyn Morgan, Jennifer Morgan, Kaylee Rickard, Sierra Robinson, Jacob Rogers, and Kaitlyn Vandiver Savannah, TN Elizabeth Gonzalez Sheffield, AL Ivy Clark Spruce Pine, AL Elijah Crandall, Kristy Hamilton, Michael Roberson, and Hunter Swinney Town Creek, AL Samantha Culver, Chase Johnson, and Jonah Sprinkle Tuscumbia, AL Amanda Adkins, Kristin Davenport, Sydney Head, Javon Irons, Markus Jones, Emilee Moseley, and Elisa Tennyson Vina, AL Luke Stanford Waterloo, AL Tanner Dowdy Requirements for the Dean’s List are a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below a 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Earning Dean's List Honors were: Anderson, AL Makensey Hogue and Aline Simpson Bear Creek, AL Mason Cantrell Cherokee, AL Casey Durham, Darby Kennedy, Erica Malone, and Alexis Nalls Double Springs, AL Brantley Garrison, Emmalee Martinez, Olivia Martinez Florence, AL Natshiela Bates, Tori Beck, Brian Berry, Katlin Bretherick, Lyndsey Brooks, Austin Bruce, Clayton Chapin, Kayla Creasy, Zachary Crunk, Jason Dodge, Anna Elliott, Hollis Garrard, Erin Gilbert, Taylor Glover, Lea Hackney, Conner Hall, Michael Haney, Leslie Helton, Joshua Hensley, Haley Holden, Steven Hunt, Benjamin Kilburn, Sabrina Montgomery, Kaitlyn Moss, Braydon Poss, Kayla Robinson, Conner Sims, Johni Sutton, Samuel Watson, and Kaylee Woods Hackleburg, AL Kailee Colburn and James Norton Haleyville, AL Kolby Benford, Brayden Cagle, Benjamin Godsey, Melissa Harris, and Frank McAlpine Hamilton, AL Andrew McClung Killen, AL Levi Akers, Rebecca Alexander, Lydia Dial, Gera Evers, Lakota Gray, Cassidy Hannah, Cody Jordan, Stokes Kasmeier, Mary Jodi Larson, Carley McKinney, Anna Richardson, Ian Richardson, Sara Smith, Kolby Stamps, Paige Wilbanks, and Katie Wright Leighton, AL Michael Bates, Lasebre Boling, Rachel Clotfelter, and Susannah Clotfelter Lexington, AL Jacob Sewell and Mycala White Loretto, TN Sydney Hallmark Lynn, AL Jesse Pendley Moulton, AL Addie Cottongim, Abbey Cross, and Delaney Terry Mt Hope, AL Amber Lynch Muscle Shoals, AL Caitlin Bentley, Joseph Boshell, Dustin Bratcher, Daniel Dent, Samiksha Gautam, Lauren Leeds, Shelby Oakley, Bailey Phillips, Britten Randolph, Lisa Slusher, Clinton Stacy, and Courtney Willingham Phil Campbell, AL Mackenzie Elkins, Kathryn Gibson, Klaudia Harris, and Dillion Jackson Red Bay, AL Autumn Higginbottom, Angel Martinez Sanchez, and Alanis Welch Rogersville, AL Jason Barksdale, Emma Covington, Brock Davis, Matthew Glover, Ragen Meadows, Ashlie Murphree, Noah Richardson, and Fabien Valles Russellville, AL Cody Adams, Ryan Askew, Emilia Bahena, Hayden Bell, Christopher Fernandez, Nathaniel Franklin, Jorge Gerardo Rendon, Debbie Gomez-Mayen, Kayla Hughes, David Lugo Barrera, Mercedes Mitchell, Kaitlin Nolen, Leslie Perez Argumedo, Joshua Pinkard, Sarah Rose, Allison Standridge, Josue Vargas, Elijah Wade, and Christopher Yancey Sheffield, AL Trace Morris, Tuesday Richey, Tamara Sibley, Brittany Stark, and Rachel Thompson Spruce Pine, AL Levi Hargett, Allison Harvey, and Jordan Sharp Town Creek, AL Bradley Ellis, Allie Kelley, and Janie Wilson Tuscumbia, AL Carlee Benson, Emma Bratton, Cyntonia Carroll, Sera Davis, Collie Despigno, Quentin Evans, Darby Frederick, Leah Gunderman, Laura Haley, Johnathon Hardy, Shaynna Hodge, Adam Rainey, Kyle Rogers, and Nancy Stowe Waterloo, AL Isaiah Bryant, Christopher Gean, Corbyn Jones, and Skyler McFall