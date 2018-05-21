Northwest-Shoals Nursing Program Holds Pinning Ceremony

Phil Campbell, ALA — Northwest-Shoals Community College Nursing Program honored 66 nursing graduates at its pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Director of Nursing, Brittney Humphres, faculty and students participated in the ceremony that included remarks by Dr. Glenda Colagross, President of NW-SCC; Tracy Street, PN class representative; Denise James, ADN class representative; and special remarks by Pamela Hugi, RN 6W ECM Hospital. Remarks were followed by the presentation of the pins, the Nightingale Pledge, and candle lighting.
The symbolic tradition of the ceremonial pinning originated in the 1860s at the Nightingale School of Nursing Hospital in London. The nursing pin received by graduates is a type of badge, awarded by the program’s faculty as a symbolic welcome into the profession. Both Practical Nursing (PN) students and Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) students participated in the ceremony.
The Practical Nursing participants were:
|Florence, AL
|Jessica Duncan, Brooklyn Gilbert, Cheri Hutchinson, Tolonda Montgomery, Larry Orr, Amy Smith, Kasi South, Amanda Stanfield, Tracy Street, and Jessica White
|Haleyville, AL
|Bailey Baggett
|Hamilton, AL
|Maria Gervais
|Muscle Shoals, AL
|Miranda Carlisle and Jeremy Thigpen
|Phil Campbell, AL
|Hannah Newell
|Rogersville, AL
|Whitney Baker
|Russellville, AL
|Daniel Inmon, Sadie Wade, and Jalessa Ward
|Town Creek, AL
|Kaylee Norton
|Tuscumbia, AL
|Whitney Connie and Te’Rica Moore
The Associate Degree in Nursing participants were:
|Bear Creek, AL
|Mary Mann
|Cherokee, AL
|Anna Sledge
|Florence, AL
|Anna Adams, Ashley Box, Ruthana Corn, Krystina Davis, Caroline Dolan, Kaylan Flowers, Cynthia Riley, Sherry Scott, Kristin Spillers, and Kayla Wisdom
|Hackleburg, AL
|Carson Randolph
|Haleyville, AL
|Angela Egres, Danielle Evans, and Larry Pickens
|Hamilton, AL
|Jessica McCray
|Harvest, AL
|Savannah Fausz
|Huntsville, AL
|Josiane Patridge
|Iron City, TN
|Lisa Daniel
|Killen, AL
|Kaylea Davis
|Moulton, AL
|Claudia Counce and Holden Grimes
|Muscle Shoals, AL
|Amanda Cabaniss, Kelli Davis, Anna McClung, and Alexandra Panks
|Phil Campbell, AL
|Matthew Newell, Tori Stancil, and Chelsie Tittle
|Red Bay, AL
|Steven Clements and Dillon Creekmore
|Russellville, AL
|Holly Bridges and Taylor Steele
|Savannah, TN
|Courtney Patterson
|Sheffield, AL
|Natasha Adams, Lauren Garrett, and Charlotte James
|Trinity, AL
|Haley Sparkman
|Tuscumbia, AL
|Macey Cook, Lauren Reynolds, and Danielle Stutts
|Waterloo, AL
|Bradley Darby and Lana Woods