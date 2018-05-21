 
Northwest-Shoals Nursing Program Holds Pinning Ceremony

Speaker, Pamela Hugi, addresses 2018 NW-SCC nursing graduates at annual pinning ceremony

 

Phil Campbell, ALA — Northwest-Shoals Community College Nursing Program honored 66 nursing graduates at its pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Director of Nursing, Brittney Humphres, faculty and students participated in the ceremony that included remarks by Dr. Glenda Colagross, President of NW-SCC; Tracy Street, PN class representative; Denise James, ADN class representative; and special remarks by Pamela Hugi, RN 6W ECM Hospital. Remarks were followed by the presentation of the pins, the Nightingale Pledge, and candle lighting.

The symbolic tradition of the ceremonial pinning originated in the 1860s at the Nightingale School of Nursing Hospital in London. The nursing pin received by graduates is a type of badge, awarded by the program’s faculty as a symbolic welcome into the profession. Both Practical Nursing (PN) students and Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) students participated in the ceremony.

The Practical Nursing participants were:

Florence, AL Jessica Duncan, Brooklyn Gilbert, Cheri Hutchinson, Tolonda Montgomery, Larry Orr, Amy Smith, Kasi South, Amanda Stanfield, Tracy Street, and Jessica White
Haleyville, AL Bailey Baggett
Hamilton, AL Maria Gervais
Muscle Shoals, AL Miranda Carlisle and Jeremy Thigpen
Phil Campbell, AL Hannah Newell
Rogersville, AL Whitney Baker
Russellville, AL Daniel Inmon, Sadie Wade, and Jalessa Ward
Town Creek, AL Kaylee Norton
Tuscumbia, AL Whitney Connie and Te’Rica Moore

 

The Associate Degree in Nursing participants were:

Bear Creek, AL Mary Mann
Cherokee, AL Anna Sledge
Florence, AL Anna Adams, Ashley Box, Ruthana Corn, Krystina Davis, Caroline Dolan, Kaylan Flowers, Cynthia Riley, Sherry Scott, Kristin Spillers, and Kayla Wisdom
Hackleburg, AL Carson Randolph
Haleyville, AL Angela Egres, Danielle Evans, and Larry Pickens
Hamilton, AL Jessica McCray
Harvest, AL Savannah Fausz
Huntsville, AL Josiane Patridge
Iron City, TN Lisa Daniel
Killen, AL Kaylea Davis
Moulton, AL Claudia Counce and Holden Grimes
Muscle Shoals, AL Amanda Cabaniss, Kelli Davis, Anna McClung, and Alexandra Panks
Phil Campbell, AL Matthew Newell, Tori Stancil, and Chelsie Tittle
Red Bay, AL Steven Clements and Dillon Creekmore
Russellville, AL Holly Bridges and Taylor Steele
Savannah, TN Courtney Patterson
Sheffield, AL Natasha Adams, Lauren Garrett, and Charlotte James
Trinity, AL Haley Sparkman
Tuscumbia, AL Macey Cook, Lauren Reynolds, and Danielle Stutts
Waterloo, AL Bradley Darby and Lana Woods
