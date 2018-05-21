Northwest-Shoals Nursing Program Holds Pinning Ceremony

Phil Campbell, ALA — Northwest-Shoals Community College Nursing Program honored 66 nursing graduates at its pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Director of Nursing, Brittney Humphres, faculty and students participated in the ceremony that included remarks by Dr. Glenda Colagross, President of NW-SCC; Tracy Street, PN class representative; Denise James, ADN class representative; and special remarks by Pamela Hugi, RN 6W ECM Hospital. Remarks were followed by the presentation of the pins, the Nightingale Pledge, and candle lighting.

The symbolic tradition of the ceremonial pinning originated in the 1860s at the Nightingale School of Nursing Hospital in London. The nursing pin received by graduates is a type of badge, awarded by the program’s faculty as a symbolic welcome into the profession. Both Practical Nursing (PN) students and Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) students participated in the ceremony.

The Practical Nursing participants were:

Florence, AL Jessica Duncan, Brooklyn Gilbert, Cheri Hutchinson, Tolonda Montgomery, Larry Orr, Amy Smith, Kasi South, Amanda Stanfield, Tracy Street, and Jessica White Haleyville, AL Bailey Baggett Hamilton, AL Maria Gervais Muscle Shoals, AL Miranda Carlisle and Jeremy Thigpen Phil Campbell, AL Hannah Newell Rogersville, AL Whitney Baker Russellville, AL Daniel Inmon, Sadie Wade, and Jalessa Ward Town Creek, AL Kaylee Norton Tuscumbia, AL Whitney Connie and Te’Rica Moore

The Associate Degree in Nursing participants were: