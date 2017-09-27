North American Lighting NAL Muscle Shoals Recognized by The Japan-America Society of Alabama

MUSCLE SHOALS–Recently, JASA held their 28th Annual Dinner in Birmingham, Alabama. During the event North American Lighting (NAL), a tier one supplier of automotive lighting systems located in Muscle Shoals, was honored with this year’s Certificate of Achievement Award for their past success and continued growth in the Shoals.

The Japan-America Society of Alabama (JASA) is a private, not-for-profit association working toward encouraging and developing friendship and understanding between individuals within the communities of Japan and the United States. Through programs responsive to social, economic, and political needs, Alabamians are afforded the opportunity to examine and learn from experiences and achievements of both nations.

In 2006, NAL broke ground on a 250,000-square foot facility in the Shoals Research Airpark with plans of hiring 400 employees. Additional expansions to the facility were completed in 2010, 2011, and 2013, resulting in a 600,000-square foot facility with over 1700 employees. NAL is currently the largest manufacturing employer in the Shoals.