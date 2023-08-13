NEWS ALERT WATERLOO

IUKA MAN DIES IN BOATING ACCIDENT

A marine-related incident occurred involving a single-vessel in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, and has claimed the life of a Iuka, Miss., man.

According to Marine Police, Ricky Deene Rodgers, 63, was fatally injured when the aluminum fishing vessel he was operating struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. Rodgers was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pickwick Lake entering Second Creek near the Waterloo area in Lauderdale County.

Marine Police with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.