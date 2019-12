MUSICAL BENEFIT PROGRAM SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR JANICE LANGHAM

A musical benefit bash will be held Sunday, December 1st at 2 pm at Rhoda P’s Restaurant in Downtown Sheffield to help Janice Langham pay expenses during her battle with cancer.

Rhoda’s delicious food will be available for purchase. The musical performers will be J.Q. and the Burns.

Come out for a good cause and some great music and food.

Rhoda P’s Restaurant is located at 500 North Montgomery Avenue in the Park Place building.