MUSCLE SHOALS MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD MUST REPAY OVER $800,000

TUSCUMBIA–A Muscle Shoals businessman pled guilty this week in Colbert County Circuit Court to insurance and securities fraud. According to courthouse records, 56 -year-old Ronald Warren Powell, of Brooke Drive, Muscle Shoals, plead guilty to two counts of fraud.

In the plea agreement, Powell was sentenced to five years in jail on one count and seven years on the second count.

According to court records, Powell must repay a Shoals area cardiologist $664,500.00 and an elderly couple $117,059.

Powell, the owner of Tom Jones Investments, has a probationary hearing scheduled for February 25, 2019, at 9:00 am.

Powell was also indicted in Limestone County in 2017 for financial exploitation of the elderly and insurance fraud. That case has been dismissed. He is being represented by Florence attorney James Irby.

