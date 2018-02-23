Muscle Shoals businesswoman Miss Kitty dead at 90

MUSCLE SHOALS–The owner of one of the mainstays in Shoals area nightlife Pat Cartee has died at the age of 90.

Cartee, who was affectionately known as “Miss Kitty”, owned Shoals Bookkeeping and PJ’s Nightclub over the years.

Cartee died Wednesday at ECM.

Her visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

Mrs. Cartee was preceded in death by her daughter, Natasha Cartee; parents, Elijah and Mary Lou Gilbert; sister, Betty Jane Ward; and a brother, Thomas Dee Gilbert.

She is survived by her niece, Linda Williams (Ronnie), of Decatur; nephew, Charles Terry Ward (Linda), of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; great-nephew, Michael Terry Ward, of Muscle Shoals; adopted daughter, Dinara Kydykova (Kevin and Isaac Crumpton), of Tuscumbia; and a special friend, Jean Ann Canaday, of Muscle Shoals.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Ford, Billy Mansell, Tom Riner, Tom Berryman, Billy English, and Mike Evans.

