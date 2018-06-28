MURDER SUSPECTS BACK IN FLORENCE

FLORENCE–Hannah Burrows and Jesse Parker arrived back in Florence late Wednesday afternoon after extradition from Memphis, Tennessee, where they were being held in the shooting death of 23 -year-old Devan Cobb last Friday at Four Seasons Apartment on Helton Drive.
The two are awaiting a bond hearing in Judge Carol Medley’s court to see what if any bail the two will have.
Police are still searching for Cobb’s vehicle a black Suzuki Forenza.
If anyone sees this vehicle or knows of its whereabouts,
please call police at 256-768-2728.
