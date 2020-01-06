MOTION TO DISMISS DENIED IN HUGHES CASE

TONY HUGHES

HAMILTON– A motion to dismiss the charges against Florence attorney Tony Hughes was denied by a Marion County district Judge on Monday.

According to court records, Hughes is accused of three counts of insurance fraud in the 1st degree, which is a class b felony that carries a 2-20 year prison sentence for each count.

Hughe’s attorney Robert Tuten motioned for the dismissal at the preliminary hearing, but the motion was denied.

The judge ruled there was probable cause to proceed with the prosecution of all current charges.

The next step is for the Attorney General’s office to seek indictments from a Lauderdale County Grand Jury.

Hughes is free from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond

