Mother arrested after child test positive for narcotics

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Florence woman after she and her newborn baby tested positive for narcotics.

According to Florence police, Heather Cagle was arrested on February 28th after ECM notified police of the positive drug tests.

Cagle gave birth on February 11th and both her and her baby tested positive.

Cagle is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.

She is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child which is a Class C felony.

Staff