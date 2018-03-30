MORROW TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON SEX OFFENDERS AT FOUR WAY MOTEL

TUSCUMBIA–State Representative Johnny Mack Morrow has scheduled a public hearing for Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Tuscumbia City Hall. The public hearing will begin immediately following the Tuscumbia City Council’s regular monthly meeting which will begin at 5:30 pm. It is anticipated that the City Council meeting will be completed by approximately 7:00 pm.

The topic to be addressed at this public hearing will be the Parole Center at the Four Way Motel in Tuscumbia.

Representative Morrow is seeking your input and ideas concerning this extremely important issue in his Legislative district. Morrow tells the ShoalsInsider.com,”I look forward to hearing from the people Monday night at the Tuscumbia City Hall,”

