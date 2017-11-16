Mississippi man dies from injuries sustained at Florence construction site



FLORENCE–A Carthage, Mississippi man died from injuries sustained on a Florence job site yesterday.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com they responded to a construction accident on West Irvine around 11:15 am Wednesday.

EMS report when they arrived they found a man lying on the ground that was hit by a bulldozer.

The man, David Michael Thornton, 55, Carthage, Mississippi was taken to ECM where he later died.

Thornton worked as a heavy equipment operator for Pierce Construction.

The contractor for this development is Montgomery Martin Contractors based out of Memphis, TN.

“OSHA has been contacted to conduct the investigation into this accident,” says Florence Police Detective Greg Cobb.

Cobb went on to say, “No other workers were injured during this accident,”

After the accident, the construction work was stopped by the superintendent of the site being developed by Mallory and Evans Development of Scottsdale, GA.

