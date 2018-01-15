Missing fishermen found stranded on island

FRANKLIN COUNTY-The two missing fishermen have been located. They were found stranded on an island.

Medical personnel are checking the two men for exposure to the elements. They were located shortly before 1:00 pm Monday.

The two had been missing since Sunday evening when family members became concerned that they had not returned and called authorities.

Police located their truck this morning at a boat ramp near Cedar Creek in Franklin County.

The two men are reportedly very hungry and glad someone eventually came looking for them.

Shoals Insider