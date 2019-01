MISS UNA 2019 CROWNED OVER WEEKEND

FLORENCE — Miss UNA 2019 Keely Templeton was crowned Saturday night at Norton Auditorium.

This year’s Emcee was Miss Alabama 2019 Callie Walker.

Last year’s Miss UNA 2018, Haley Gilbertson, placed the crown on Templeton in front of a packed auditoriun.

Miss UNA First Runner-up was Cameron Hunt.

Saturday night’s winner will be able to compete in the Miss Alabama competition in June of 2019.

